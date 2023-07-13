Play Brightcove video

A mum who's daughter was murdered and dismembered by a former soldier says she is "disgusted" that her killer has been moved to an open prison.

Stephen Wynne, then aged 26, killed sex worker and mum-of-three Chantel Taylor with a meat cleaver after picking her up near his home in Birkenhead, Merseyside, in March 2004.

Wynne won a High Court challenge over his transfer to open prison conditions.

But despite Wynne telling police her body was in places including a household bin and in undergrowth at a park five miles from his home, almost two decades on, her remains have never been found.

Jean Taylor said: "I really believed that Stephen Wynne would never go in open prison conditions.

"I am absolutely disgusted that's where he is. I do not believe for one moment that is justice for what he has done."

Wynne was only caught when he tried to torch a mosque in Birkenhead in revenge for the London bombings on 7 July 2005.

Wynne, who was 26 at the time, was jailed for a minimum term of 21 years. However, it was later reduced to 18 years by the Court of Appeal, with this due to expire in July 2023.

Jean Taylor, who founded Liverpool-based charity Families Fighting for Justice, is also unhappy that Stephen Wynne is getting a private parole hearing.

Jean said: "You can't just leave decisions to a parole board panel. I'm really shocked that it can go above the decision made by our Secretary of State. How can this happen?

"Stephen Wynne is a dangerous person. And I strongly believe he will be a ticking time bomb if he gets out on parole."

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: "We can confirm the parole review of Stephen Wynne has been referred to the Parole Board by the Secretary of State for Justice and is following standard processes.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Jean Taylor now wants extra jail time for killers who dismember bodies.

More information on Chantel's Law can be found here.

