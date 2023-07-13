A dog covered in cigarette burns was thrown out of a van and left in the road after giving birth.

When officers found the dog, she was having difficulties walking and only just had her litter of pups.

The canine, who was named Ruby by the officers, was seen following a dog walker in Leighton in Crewe in the evening of Tuesday 11 July.

Cheshire Police's PCSO Lizzie Jolley said: "Ruby was in a bad way, shaking, struggling to walk and it was apparent that she had not long given birth to a litter of puppies."

A local man, Neil, took Ruby in for the night where fed and walked Ruby, gave her a new collar and lead, before police took her to the vets the next morning.

PCSO Jolley continued: "The vet told us that her injuries on her head were consistent with burns possibly from a cigarette and other scars were also on her back.

"Ruby also had a poorly eye. After such a difficult time, we were so grateful that Neil had shown her so much kindness."

Police are appealing for CCTV images from the Queens Park Drive area for anything suspicious relating to Ruby.

She added that the vets reported on Wednesday 12 July that Ruby was well overall, and that police have a new home lined up for the dog.

PCSO Jolley explained that "she had no microchip and nobody has been in contact with us or the vets to report a missing dog."

Police also checked local missing pet pages for an owner.

"Thank you to the kindness of Neil, the dog walker for telling us and the amazing staff at Nantwich Vets today," she added.

"You are all stars! Leaving Ruby in your care gave us peace of mind that there will be no more suffering for such a gentle soul."

