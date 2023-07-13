Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been criticised by LGBT groups over a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson, who has played for the Reds since 2011, is reportedly considering a move to Steven Gerrard's Al Etiffaq.

It is reported he has accepted a lucrative contract with the club. A deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee for the player.

LGBT group Kop Outs described the potential move as "appalling".

Being homosexual or transgender in Saudi Arabia is illegal, and anyone who identifies as LGBT+ can be subjected to severe penalties.

A number of big name players have recently joined the Saudi league, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'golo Kante.

Henderson has been involved in a number of anti-homophobia projects during his career.

The full statement from Kop Outs said: "Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by Jordan Henderson," the group of LGBT+ Liverpool supporters began.

"We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed and that regularly tops the world death sentence table.

"(Steven) Gerrard's participation in this sportswashing is particularly galling given his previous support for LA Galaxy team-mate Robbie Rogers (who came out as gay in 2013).

"When someone's made a fortune, should money tempt them to go to work? Maybe they should be asking themselves those questions.

"We hope that Jordan Henderson proves to be a man of his word and stays true to the values of our club, which so far he has been an absolute embodiment of."

