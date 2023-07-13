Hundreds of junior doctors in the North West have begun picketing at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust as part of the largest staged walkout in the history of the NHS.

The five-day strike began this morning on the Thursday 13 July and is expected to end on Tuesday 18 July.

It comes as the government announced a five to seven percent pay rise for millions of public sector workers, including junior doctors, teachers and police.

The British Medical Association has urged the Government to enter talks using the conciliation service Acas, saying that a precondition to not get round the table when strikes are planned is a "completely artificial red line".

Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the BMA Junior Doctors' Committee said: "Junior doctors are frustrated that we have had to endure this for so long.

"We've seen our pay slashed in real-terms now by 31 per cent and all we are looking for is an open and honest conversation with the government to recognise this and sort out a deal to try and reverse this.

"But for them to treat us this way, acting belligerently, just goes to show they have no respect for us."

The Government have said that the strikes by health workers are putting patient safety at risk.

Before the strikes, it is estimated that around 648,000 appointments, procedures and operations have been postponed as a result of the strikes in England.

Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh spoke to Dr Jim Gardner, Medical Director of Liverpool University Hospitals

Dr Trivedi continued to say that junior doctors are continuing to strike "safely with the help of our most senior doctors".

He added: "The most experienced consultants, specialists are helping to look after patients, but actually what's happening to those patients when we're not striking?

"We have multiple bodies coming out saying that we are failing patients daily because we don't have enough staff.

"The Royal College of Radiology says that we are failing cancer care patients, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine says that patients are dying unnecessarily because we don't have enough staff."

"Where is the government's plan to try and address this?"

Consultants, who are the most senior doctors in the NHS, are planning to stage industrial action on the 20 and 21 July.

"I have total sympathy for them [consultants] because they have lost comparatively more pay than we have."

In comparison to junior doctors, it is estimated that consultants have lost between 35-40 per cent in real terms.

"There's this thought that they are paid very well, but actually these are doctors who have, sometimes, been training for 20 to 30 plus years amounting a wealth of experience and they're paid somewhere around £45-50 an hour.

"If you think about any other highly-skilled professional, who takes on life and death decisions has the ultimate responsibility, that wage is just not commensurate with that."

Dr Caitlyn Randalls is a junior doctor who qualified in 2014 and has just come back to the NHS after working in New Zealand for five years. She said she was also on strike in 2016.

She said: "I went away because I felt so disillusioned and I have come back and we are in the same position.

"If anything, it feels much worse that what it was last time."

Dr Randalls continued: "We are striking to protect our patients, not to protect ourselves necessarily. Our patients are our first priority.

"Pay is a part of that. it's feeling undervalued chronically for years and being overseas I can see what it is like be paid appropriately."