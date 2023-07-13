A 'kind' and 'generous' mum-of-four died after falling three-storeys from her home following an electric scooter explosion.

The inquest heard how a battery from the scooter exploded 'like a Roman candle' which caused a fire that tore through the third floor of Rebecca Downes home.

The 44-year-old had no choice but to jump from a window on Hill Street in Blackpool to escape the blaze and suffered multiple injuries in the fall.

Her partner Patrick Ramsey, who is in his 50s, was also injured in the fire along with one of her daughters.Blackpool Coroner's Court heard the fire, which started on 6 July 2022 at around 12.40am, took less than three minutes to engulf the bedroom.

In a statement, Mr Ramsey said sparks flew 'like a Roman candle' from the battery, which had been plugged in by the bedroom door to charge.

Thick, black smoke billowed into the street, and emergency workers had to move Ms Downes to the other side of the street as it was unsafe to treat her where she fell due to falling debris and explosions from the upstairs window.

An off-duty paramedic, who also lived in Hill Street, began CPR and was joined by North West Ambulance Service.

However, despite their best efforts they were unable to save Ms Downes.

An off-duty paramedic living on Hill Street administered CPR on Ms Downes. Credit: MEN Media

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead at 1.42am.In a witness statement, Mr Ramsey, who ran D&B Bargains bike repair shop on Lytham Road, said he had recently started trading in electric bikes and scooters.

The weekend before the fire, he had taken a bike to a friend who specialised in electronics, as there seemed to be a problem with the battery.He then collected the battery on 5 July and put it on to charge in the kitchen at home.

But when he and his partner went to bed, Ms Downes said she was not happy leaving it charging in the kitchen and he took it upstairs and plugged it in.Mr Ramsey said: "A couple of minutes later there was a crack and a bang. That's when the fire started. Becky was in bed and the fire went up at speed.

"The battery was by the door and we couldn't get out. The battery kept exploding and I could see bright flashing and bits of battery were hitting me. It was like a Roman candle."

Ms Downes's son, Callum, who was sleeping downstairs, woke to the sound of banging.

He rushed from his bedroom to his younger sister, who was crying on the landing, and carried her downstairs, telling his brother to take her outside.

Ms Downes's cause of death was multiple injuries. Credit: MEN Media

Callum attempted to get to the third floor bedroom but was forced back due to the smoke and heat.Coroner Andrew Cousins said: "I have to note how commendable the actions are of Callum, who not only rescued his sister but then ran back upstairs to try and rescue Rebecca and Patrick. Such actions speak great volumes about Callum's character."

Following an investigation by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, it was concluded that the fire was the result of the lithium battery failing.

Incident intelligence officer Michael Anglan said: "Whereas traditional fires such as cooking fires, or fires caused by smoking, tend to start slowly, and smoke alarms alert people a fire is developing, fires from these batteries develop very quickly and it is hard to escape."After Ms Downes's death, Lancashire Police arrested a man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, due to concerns about the battery and its source, however no further action was taken.

A public safety meeting took place after it emerged a second fire had started in Blackpool with a battery from the same source two days later.Mr Cousins listed Ms Downes's cause of death as multiple injuries and recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Speaking after Ms Downes's death, her family said she was known for her generosity and often cooked for the homeless.

“The most important gift in life for her was always to show love, care and kindness to all," they said.