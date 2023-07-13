The mother of a woman who was murdered in Liverpool said her family now has "somewhere to take time out and remember" thanks to a poignant tribute from the 28-year-old's "devastated" work colleagues.

Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August 2022, when a gunman burst into her home in Old Swan and opened fire with a sub-machine gun.

Police say they do not believe Ashley was the intended target and have charged five men in connection with her murder. A trial is due to take place in October.

Ashley's colleagues at Knowsley Council have installed a memorial bench and cherry blossom tree in Court Hey Park in Huyton, to "ensure her memory lives on".

Julie Dale has marked the area with flowers. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Her mum Julie Dale has marked the area around the tree with flowers. The bench which is inscribed with the message: "Ash - forever young, forever missed"

Julie said: "Ashley used to love coming here with the dogs and her sisters. I would just like to thanks Knowsley Council, it is somewhere we can come and remember Ash, and take some time out."

Ashley was described as a "rising star" in her career at Knowsley Council's environmental health team, and had recently been promoted before her death.

The Knowsley Council worker had recently been promoted just prior to her death.

Councillor Graham Morgan, the Leader of Knowsley Council, said: "Ashley’s tragic and senseless murder devastated her colleagues and friends here at the Council and sent shockwaves throughout our entire organisation.

"Her team misses her contribution, warmth and friendship greatly and her passing continues to be a great loss to this Council.

"Even in those painful early weeks and months immediately following her death, her colleagues were determined to ensure that Ashley would not be forgotten, and we thought long and hard about ways to remember and commemorate her life."Whilst the pain of her passing still feels so raw for those who knew her best, her work community is determined that, despite the tragic events of August 2022, Ashley will never be forgotten."

Ashley's mum Julie Dale. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Ashley's murder came during in a horrific six day period in Merseyside which saw 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot dead in Dingle five days earlier, and was followed less than 48 later by the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, in Dovecot.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was convicted of Olivia's murder after a trial in March and jailed for life with a minimum of 42 years. No-one has yet been charged over the murder of Sam on 16 August, although several arrests have been made and a number of suspects remain on bail.There was further gun crime tragedy in October, with the murder of grandmother Jackie Rutter at her home in Moreton, Wirral, and the shooting of Elle Edwards outside a Wallasey pub on Christmas Eve.Connor Chapman, 23, was jailed for life with a 48 year minimum term for Elle's murder. No-one has yet been charged in connection with the murder of Jackie Rutter, although arrests have been made.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...