Police investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Lancashire are appealing for support from drivers and the local community.

Dylan Bragger was found stabbed to death on Digmoor Road in Skelmersdale on 29 June.

28-year-old Felipe Figueiredo was subsequently charged with murder.

Lancashire Police say over the past two weeks, detectives have reviewed CCTV footage, spoken with residents and followed up a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to Dylan’s death.

The scene on Digmoor Road. Credit: MEN Media

Officers are now appealing for dashcam and doorbell footage from drivers and local residents who may be able to help with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Whilst a man has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish as much information as possible about the circumstances leading to Dylan’s tragic death.

"Our ask is that if you were in the area on the evening of the 29th June and saw something, even if you believe it to be insignificant – please get in touch and let us decide.

"Likewise if you live locally or were travelling in the area and haven’t already been spoken to, please contact us."

