A number of schools in south Manchester are reportedly in "lockdown" due to "malicious communications".

Multiple schools in Chorlton-cum-Hardy have emailed parents to inform them about the 'lockdown' and reassure them that children are safe.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they have received reports of malicious communications being sent to schools across the City of Manchester.

GMP say they are aware of these and are currently investigating to ascertain the full circumstances and working with partner agencies to ensure the safety of the local communities.

Detective Inspector Michelle Buchanan of GMP’s City of Manchester District said: “As in any situation of this nature, we are taking these reports extremely seriously and have a number of lines of enquiry active.

“At present, we do not believe these communications to have any credible threat, however, we are continuing with robust and diligent investigation.

“We ask the public not to be alarmed by an increased visible policing presence - officers are simply there to provide reassurance, ensure public safety, and to listen to any community concerns."

Oswald Road Primary School and Kenwood Day Nursery, which are around 500 yards apart, have sent emails to parents.

At Oswald Road, lessons are being carried out as normal but 'all external doors have been locked'.

According to Kenwood Day Nursery, on Wilbraham Road, the lockdown in the area is for 'safety reasons'. Residents have reported seeing a police presence on nearby Edge Lane.

In an email sent to parents, Oswald Road Primary School said: "School has put into partial lockdown - this means teaching will be taking place as usual, but nobody can come in or out of the building. Please do not come to school at this time."

Oswald Road Primary is one of the schools affected. Credit: MEN Media

A further email added: "Please note that all children are safe and there is no threat in the building. All external doors have been locked and currently normal school activities are still taking place.

"We appreciate this is highly concerning, however we would urge parents not to call the office at this point so that we can continue to keep the phone lines clear."

An email sent to parents at Kenwood Day Nursery said: "We have been informed that the local schools have gone into lockdown due to safety reasons. We have also gone into lockdown as we are in the neighbouring area until further notice.

"All children will be kept inside the building until further notice, all children and staff are safe and sound. At this moment in time I would like to to ask parents to call the nursery ahead of time to let us know you are coming."

Granada Reports has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.