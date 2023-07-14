Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty at Chester Crown Court of one count of rape and one of attempted rape.

The French international, who was under contract to Manchester City until 1 July, was accused of the attempted rape of woman A, aged 29 at the time, at his £4 million mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2018.

He was also accused of raping woman B, aged 24 at the time, at his home two years later.

The jury of six women and six men were told at the trial Judge Stephen Everett, the Recorder of Chester, that the footballer was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial which ended in January 2023.

But that jury could not agree verdicts on the allegations made by women A and B, hence the retrial.

More to follow.