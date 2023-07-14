A 38-year-old mum has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years for murdering her five-year-old son at their home.

At 6.15 pm on New Year’s Eve 2021, Claire Scanlon left her house on Elm Road in Oldham, ran to her uncle’s house opposite and told them her son, Dylan, was not breathing or moving.

Members of her family went over to her house and found Dylan lifeless in a double bed in the main bedroom of the house with numerous bruises on his face and body.

A neighbour had heard both Claire and Dylan’s voices through the wall at 2 am that morning, which was the last time he was heard alive.

Claire Scanlon has been jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

In the days leading up to his death, Scanlan had sent her ex-partner, Dylan’s father, abusive messages and voicemails telling him he would never see his son again.

Police found a note in the house that suggested she had planned for both herself and Dylan to die.

Claire Scanlon gave different reasons for his bruises to family and to the paramedics to cover for the fact she had beaten him and given him her anti-depressants.

Toxicological analysis showed that Dylan had been poisoned with Mirtazapine, an anti-depressant which was prescribed to Claire Scanlon.

He had a level of the drug in his system which was nine times what would be fatal in an adult and also had a significant number of bruises to his head and body.

The judge, Justice Amanda Yip, said: "Dylan was five when he died. He was an active, happy little boy. He had just started primary school and his teachers spoke warmly of him.

"He was very-much loved. This is a very sad case. You went from being a good mother who loved Dylan very much to murdering him. You are the only person who knows exactly what happened, but you have not told the truth.

"I am sure you gave Dylan a large overdose of your anti-depressants intending that he should die. There are unanswered questions about what you did.

"You decided to take him away from everyone who loved him. That was a selfish decision to hurt those you were angry with. There was no suggestion you ever hurt Dylan before.

"He was a young boy who depended on you completely, you abused the trust placed in you as his mother and primary carer. I am sure your intention was to kill."

Analysis showed that Dylan Scanlon had been poisoned with Mirtazapine. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Senior Investigating Officer Phil Reade said: “Our thoughts remain with those who knew and loved Dylan – particularly his dad and brother.

"We understand the conclusion of criminal proceedings will not heal their broken hearts but we do hope that this brings them a step closer to closure and gives them a sense of relief.”

Dylan’s father – Gary Keenan said: “I would like to thank all my family and friends for the love and support they have offered, during what can only be described as the worst time in our lives.

"Dylan was cruelly taken away from us on New Years Eve in 2021 by the one person who was supposed to love and protect him.

"He will be missed every minute of every day, and we cannot put into words how difficult it’s been to endure the trial and to listen to how Dylan came to his death.

"We would like to thank Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, who have been so supportive and guided us through the investigation and trial.”