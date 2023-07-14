Play Brightcove video

A priest has been criticised after riding on the back of a masked youth's motorbike at the funeral of a teenager who died in an e-bike crash.

Saul Cookson was killed when his electric bike crashed into a parked ambulance in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Thursday, 8 June.

His funeral was held on Tuesday 11 July by Father Frankie Mulgrew at St Mary's RC Cemetery in Wardley.

Father Mulgrew was seen shaking holy water from the motorbike as part of a motorcade.

During the funeral, Father Mulgrew is said to have urged the congregation to do an act of kindness and compassion for someone by next week in memory of Saul, telling them that if they did the world would already be a better place in his memory.

Throughout the day of the funeral there was disorder, mainly in the Pendleton area, which saw fireworks launched at a police station. A van and a car were also set alight.

Cars were found in flames in Pendleton, Salford. Credit: MEN Media

Pictures showed a car that had been torched in Clarendon Park, of Churchill Way, at around 6:15pm.

It is understood a number of other cars were also left scorched in the area.

There were reports of around 20 to 30 people on unauthorised motorbikes and groups of males wearing balaclavas.

The disorder is being directly linked to the fact that the funeral was taking place.

As a result of police following Saul's bike the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Yesterday the police watchdog renewed its appeal for information from witnesses.

Two officers in a marked BMW X5 stopped following Saul after he passed through a set of bollards at the junction with Lower Seedley Road, police said. He crashed on Langworthy Road shortly afterwards.

Saul Cookson, 15, was killed when his electric bike crashed into a parked ambulance. Credit: Family photo / MEN Media

Commenting on the clip of Fr Mulgrew, one parishioner said: "It is the height of naivety. He’d get away with blessing the mourners with holy water, but to do it as he’s done on the back of a bike that possibly had been or went on to cause trouble beggars belief. It was bloody stupid and sacrilegious."

Since the footage emerged, the Bishop of Salford, Bishop John Arnold, has had words with Father Mulgrew.

In a message on the church's Facebook page Father Mulgrew wrote: "I really love the weekend masses, it's great to be with the parish family, with children, teenagers, and all the parishioners.

"Also the location, standing about the Precinct and having encounters with individuals."

A Diocese of Salford spokesperson said: "On Tuesday 11th July following a funeral, one of our clergy blessed funeral goers who had been in attendance.

"The blessing took place on the back of an off-road bike. At the time he viewed this interaction as a gesture of outreach.

"The way this blessing took place is not what we would expect from a member of our clergy and conversations have already taken place regarding the incident.

"We do not condone under any circumstances the anti-social behaviour that took place in the local community that day.

"We will continue to work in this community as we do across Greater Manchester with all the local agencies to support community cohesion."

