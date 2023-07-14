Tributes have been paid to two men who died at the Southern 100 motorbike races on the Isle of man.

Alan Connor, 50, from County Meath in Ireland and marshal Liam Clarke, 66, who was visiting the Isle of Man from Wigan, were killed on Tuesday, 12 July.

The incident happened on the final lap of Tuesday's 1100cc practice session.

The racing club said their loss is felt deeply amongst the racing community.

In a statement, the club said: "Alan was an experienced Southern 100 competitor, having made his Billown Course debut in 2017. Alan was known by many for his blue and yellow leathers and competed regularly at the Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200.

"Alan was also a stalwart of the Mountain Course, making his debut in the 2003 Manx Grand Prix, before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races where he recorded 36 race finishes and achieved a fastest lap of 119.304mph.

"Liam was an experienced marshal that had travelled over to the Isle of Man for the event.Although the 2023 meeting was his first time marshalling on the Billown Course, Liam hadpreviously marshalled across other motorsport events including the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

"The loss of both Alan and Liam is felt deeply amongst the racing community. The Southern 100 Road Racing Club pass on their deepest sympathy to Alan and Liam’s families, loved ones and friends."