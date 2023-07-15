Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is understood to be close to a move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Fabinho has not travelled with the squad to their training camp in Germany after the club received an official bid for the player.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad, one of four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

Reports suggest the Saudi Pro League champions, managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, are willing to pay £40million for a player who turns 30 in October.

It is understood the receipt of a “serious, official offer” prompted discussions within the club which resulted in a decision, taken in consultation with Fabinho, to withdraw the player from the squad which flew out on Saturday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may be following Fabinho to the Saudi league. Credit: PA Images

Captain Jordan Henderson, who has also been the subject of speculation linking him to a reported £700,000-a-week offer from Al-Ettifaq – managed by former team-mate Steven Gerrard – has travelled with the squad as there has been no bid for him as yet.

LGBT group Kop Outs described Henderson's potential move to Saudi Arabia as "appalling".

In a statement, they said: "We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed and that regularly tops the world death sentence table.

"We hope that Jordan Henderson proves to be a man of his word and stays true to the values of our club, which so far he has been an absolute embodiment of."

