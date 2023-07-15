The chairman of Wigan Warriors is to stand down at the end of the season.

Ian Lenagan will resign on 30 November after 16 years at the club, the Warriors announced in an official statement.

Mike Danson will become new owner of Wigan Warriors and will purchase the remaining 51 per cent of Mr Lenagan's shares on 1 December.

This means Mike Danson will control both the Warriors and Wigan Athletic.

Ian Lenagan bought the Wigan Warriors from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007. Credit: PA Images

He made his first Head Coach appointment in late 2009 naming Melbourne Storm assistant coach, Michael Maguire, as the man to lead Wigan from the 2010 season.

Maguire secured the League Leaders’ Shield and then the Super League title in his first season and the Challenge Cup the following year. Adrian Lam navigated Wigan through the difficult COVID years with a League leaders Shield before Matt Peet took over in 2022 with a Challenge Cup victory. The clubs honours under his stewardship as Wigan Warriors Chairman & Owner are:

Super League Grand Final Winner - 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018

Super League Runners Up - 2014, 2015, 2020

Challenge Cup Winner - 2011, 2013, 2022

League Leaders - 2010, 2012, 2020

World Club Challenge Winner - 2017

He also moved the club’s headquarters to Robin Park Arena.

Mike Danson also recently completed a takeover of Wigan Athletic. Credit: PA Images

Ian Lenagan said: “I believe the Club’s future will be in the best of hands with his history as a long-term supporter of Wigan Warriors.

"Mike Danson's humility and steely resolve to continue the tradition we all contribute to and appreciate the value of, is based on true Wigan resolve. "I’d like to thank all of the Wigan staff that have given everything they have, often at great cost, through challenging times.

"I'd like to thank all the Wigan Warriors supporters and that small group of private shareholders for their unerring support during my time as Owner and Chairman.

"Perhaps that has given me the proudest feelings of all.

"It is something that the 9-year-old boy who ended up living his own Wigan Rugby League dream will be grateful for always.”

