A man has been charged after a woman died following a crash involving a bin lorry in St Helens.

The fatal collision occurred at the junction of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road at 7am on 5 July and involved a white Ford Fiesta and a refuse wagon.

Michelle Atherton was a passenger in the white Ford Fiesta which collided with the bin lorry.

Emergency services were called to the road and paramedics treated the 47-year-old for her serious head and chest injuries.

She was then taken to hospital for urgent treatment. The mum-of-four and grandmother later died in hospital.

The family of Michelle Atherton say she had a "heart of gold". Credit: Family photo

Kevin Marsh, 43, of Redgate Drive, in St Helens, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrate's Court on Saturday 15 July.

A family tribute to Michelle Atherton said: “Our mum was the best mum that anyone could have ever dreamt or wished for.

"She had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room that she graced her presence with.

"You will be dearly missed by your four loving children, six grandchildren and your unborn grandchild. We love you mum."

The incident happened on the junction of Delta Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Michelle’s family and they are still being supported by specially trained officers.

"I would also like to thank the local community for their help to date with this investigation.

“Although a man has been charged in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”