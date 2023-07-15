Two men grabbed a woman on a street and told her to get into their van before a dog walker "intervened", police say.

Greater Manchester Police report that on Friday 14 July a woman was approached by two men who had been driving in a small white van, around the junction of Lily Street and Godson Street in Oldham.

The two men then grabbed her, threatened her, and told the woman to get into their van.

A member of the public walking his dog then intervened. The men are said to have left, driving up Godson Street towards the junction with Crompton Street.

The two men in question are described as both being white males in their 30s.

One was reported to be 6 foot tall, with a medium build, dark short hair and a goatee, with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

The other was reported as being around 5 foot 5, with a skinny build, blonde hair, and a small moustache and stubble.

Officers are supporting the woman and are currently investigating the incident.

Chief Inspector Matthew Walker, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “Since we received the report of this incident, we have been working hard and are following multiple lines of enquiry to fully investigate the circumstances.

“While reports of this nature are concerning, I want to reassure the community that we always take these sort of incidents extremely seriously and we are dedicated to keeping residents safe.

"We have put extra patrols in place and those officers will be more than happy to discuss any concerns you may have.

“I would ask anyone who was around the area at the time, or may have witnessed anything, to please get in touch. In particular, I urge the passer-by who intervened to please contact us, as their information could greatly assist our investigation."