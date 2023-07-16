Play Brightcove video

This is the moment Taylor Dignan crossed the finish line

An 11-year-old boy has raised over £14,000 for two hospitals that have helped treat him for a rare eye condition.

Taylor Dignan, from Stockport, walked 11 miles with around 60 others to raise money for Manchester Royal Eye Hospital and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Saturday 15 July.

Taylor has a condition known as Anterior Segment Dygenesis (ASD). It is a spectrum of disorders that affect the development of the front of his eye.

Taylor is lucky as lots of patients with ASD it affects both eyes but his only impacts his right eye.

Taylor said: "At the end, everyone's feet were killing.

"I felt so relieved that I had finished."

Donna O'Reilly from Manchester Foundation Trust Charity said: "Taylor has done a wonderful job walking those miles today.

"They have battled through some very difficult weather and are now celebrating with some cake."

Taylor says he is already thinking about his plans for next year - with a 12 hour football match one of the ideas that is being floated.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...