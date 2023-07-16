Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says he has been stripped of the club captaincy by manager Erik Ten Hag.

Maguire was named United captain in January 2020, just five months are joining the club from Leicester City.

Maguire said in a post on social media: "After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain.

"He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

"So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

"It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field.

"I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support. "

Maguire has fallen out of favour at the club, with manager Erik Ten Hag often preferring to select Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre back partnership.

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.

Maguire has made over 170 appearances for United, scoring seven goals, since being signed from Leicester for £80 million in 2019.

