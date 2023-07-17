An animal hospital is bracing itself for its busiest week of the year, after new figures from the RSPCA show cruelty incidents have risen by 9% over the past 12 months.

New figures from the charity show there were 605 reports of intentional harm against animals in Greater Manchester past year, compared to 553 in 2021.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to the RSPCA's cruelty line concerning incidents including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings - has increased by 14%.

12,582 cruelty incidents reported in 2022

11,012 cruelty incidents reported in 2021

The RSPCA is expecting this summer to be one of the busiest. Credit: RSPCA

The charity is expecting one of its busiest summers this year, with more people reporting cruelty to animals from July to September.

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months, although factors like animal abuse being more visible as people spend more time outdoors, could be a factor.

The RSPCA say the cost of living crisis is also having an impact, with many people having less money and less time to spend with their animals.

A dead cat was found in suspicious circumstances inside a zip-up carrier in a Greater Manchester canal. Credit: RSPCA

Nina Small, Chief Inspector for Greater Manchester, said: "Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Greater Manchester is also too high.

"It is heartbreaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

"While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

"Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

"The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit."

