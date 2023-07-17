The Isle of Man Infrastructure Minister has been sacked from his role following heavy criticism of the department as "difficult to oversee and effectively lead".

Chris Thomas was asked to 'step down' from the role by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK who said it was "in need of reform".

It comes as one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken by the government is expected to cost an additional £10 million - taking it to around £80 million, more than twice the original cost.

In a statement the Chief Minister said: “It has become increasingly clear that the Department of Infrastructure, with its varying range of responsibilities, remains a difficult department to oversee and effectively lead and, as I have made clear previously, is in need of reform.

"Whilst I am very grateful for the work that Chris Thomas has undertaken to review some areas of operations, there are many matters that now need to be refreshed and reconsidered to determine a clarity of direction that will ensure the effective delivery of services into the future.

“It is now therefore my intention to assume (in the short term) Ministerial responsibility for the Department and initiate a more rapid reform process.

"This will include consideration of the allocation of responsibility for services across Government and the creation of different oversight mechanisms.

“I want to thank Chris for his contribution. I have no doubt that he will continue to input effectively on public policy debates and I hope that we can work together again in the future.”

The new terminal will not begin operating until March 2024. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The sacking comes as there is no clear final cost for the Isle of Man's new ferry terminal in Liverpool.

Speaking in the House of Keys Mr Thomas did not confirm a completion date or final cost for the project, which has almost doubled in cost since it began.

Members of the Isle of Man parliament will also be asked to approve an additional £10 million of funding to top up the capital contingency budget..

It was originally due to be completed by August 2021 after work began in November 2019, but will now not open to the public until March 2024.

The building is the only construction project that the Isle of Man Government has ever committed to outside of the Island.

Once completed, the new facility will accommodate up to 1,000 passengers and 200 vehicles and could also be used for emergency backup freight provision if Heysham is inaccessible.

It will also act as a landing stage for the new Steam Packet Company vessel known as the 'Manxman' which is due to be ready in 2023.

The government says it hopes the location will give easy access to Liverpool City Centre and the newly-regenerated areas of the wider Liverpool Waters project.