Play Brightcove video

Wimbledon Men's Doubles Champion Neal Skupski has been back on Merseyside to see Palmerston Tennis Club, where it all started.

The Liverpudlian became just the second Briton to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles in the Open era after he and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof triumphed on Centre Court.

Only Jonny Marray had previously won at SW19 back in 2012, but Skupski and Koolhof lived up to their top seed billing with a 6-4 6-4 win over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Skupski was back home in Merseyside after success at Wimbledon

Victory ensured home success at this year’s tournament and also gave Skupski a Wimbledon hat-trick after glory in the 2021 and 2022 mixed doubles.

He said "It's very special. I won the mixed doubles for the last two years and to pick up the men's double at Wimbledon is a dream come true. It's something I had never imagined or really thought it would happen.

"Playing with Wesley has been a dream come true and a great ride. We won seven titles last year. Short of a Grand Slam. Only reached the quarter finals of the French Open this year but to get over the line at Wimbledon this year has been xtra special.

"I was looking at my team and family for support after every point and I was lucky to come through without losing a point.

"My brother is my coach and It was unfortunate for him as he had booked a holiday to Ibiza. During Covid he had pushed it back to a date where he thought Wimbledon wasn't on but the date was changed for the first time in twenty years. There was a tough conversation for him to have with me a few months ago but I was well prepared for it.

"He went after the semi-final, drove to Liverpool then got a flight from Manchester to Ibiza. He was there for probably sixteen hours then flew back for the final. He's back on holiday now.

"This tennis club is very special to me. I'm in a Whatsapp group with every club member. Seeing the videos and the pictures from the club when I was match point and then getting over the line, it was incredible and quite emotional really.

"I have played here all my life since I was able to pick up a racket when I was about three years old, starting with my dad and my brother then playing with a few of the members and probably annoying them sometimes. It was very special to see everyone supporting me.

Neil is the first Brit in a hundred years to have won the mixed doubles and the men's doubles. He is also the first Brit since the 1930s to have won three back to back Wimbledon titles.