The body of a woman has been discovered on a footpath next to a retail park prompting a major investigation.Emergency services were called to Sandbrook Park shopping centre, in Rochdale, shortly after 4.30am on Monday 17 July following reports of a concern for the welfare of a person.An area of footpath has been taped off by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for a number of hours.Two forensic tents have been pictured inside the police cordon, with crime scene investigators also present.

Forensic Officers were at the scene looking for evidence. Credit: MEN Media

Forensic teams wearing white overalls could be seen placing yellow markers on the pathway as uniformed officers guarded the area.The force confirmed the body of a woman, believed to be in her 40s, had been discovered.

No further details about her identity or the circumstances of her death have been confirmed.It is understood the investigation, which is said to be in the "early stages", is being led by GMP's Major Incident Team.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Credit: MEN Media

Police have asked members of the public to avoid the area as they carry out their investigation, which is expected to continue for most of the day.In a statement, Rochdale District Commander Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter said: "Police are continuing to respond to an incident on land between Ashfield Road and Sandbrook Park."Following a call at 4.30am this morning, emergency services discovered the body of a woman believed to be in her 40s. Members of the public should avoid the area."The investigation, now led by GMP’s Major Incident Team, is in the early stages. Work is ongoing to inform the individual’s next of kin, whilst detectives are following several lines of enquiry."Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, quoting incident 390 on Monday 17 July.

