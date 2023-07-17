Police are searching for four people who allegedly tried to abduct an eight-year-old girl in Ellesmere Port.

The child was sitting on the pavement on Northern Rise, Great Sutton, on 13 July at 8pm, when she was approached by two men and two women who took hold of her hand.

Cheshire Police say the girl ran to safety but the incident has caused "a lot of concern in the community."

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or footage that may help their investigation to come forward.

Chief Inspector Paul Fegan said: “"I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to establish exactly what took place and who was responsible.

“We are making a number of enquiries to locate the individuals and are continuing to patrol the area.

"We are also linking in with the local schools to give advice and support where needed.

"I urge anyone who believes that they may know the identity of the four people or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch.

"The same goes for anyone with any information or dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may aid our investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...