Play Brightcove video

The emergency services have been called to the scene of a reported air crash in the Isle of Man.

It happened at Bradda Head on the South West coast, with the alarm raised at 13:08 after reports of an aircraft in difficulty.

A helicopter and two lifeboats have been called out, along with police, and the fire and ambulance services.

The Isle of Man Police said: "Along with all other emergency services we are currently dealing with an incident in the South of the Island in the Port Erin area.

"As such could we please ask that people avoid the area and in particular Bradda Road and Tower Road. No speculation is necessary just your assistance"

Bradda Head in the Isle of Man Credit: ITV News

The Isle of Man ordered a no-fly zone for drones in the area.