A 12-year-old has been arrested after a boy was spotted with a gun - putting a school into lockdown.

Pupils at Failsworth Academy, Oldham, were locked in their classrooms at around 8.25am as part of "voluntary safety measures" as the male was spotted with the firearm.

Greater Manchester Police said there was not believed to be "any threat" to the Co-op Academy.

In a statement it said: "Officers were called at around 8:25am today to reports a male was seen with a weapon on Richmond Road, Failsworth, Oldham.

"Co-op Academy has implemented voluntary security measures - there isn't believed to be any threat and it isn't linked to threats made to several schools in Greater Manchester last week.

"There are extra patrols in the area and officers are working with the school while the investigation is ongoing."

"A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and an imitation firearm recovered in Oldham this morning. The boy remains in custody after being arrested under the Firearms Act."

Superintendent Richard Warden, of GMP's Oldham district, added: "Greater Manchester Police will always take reports of this nature seriously and take the appropriate action.

"This incident today was attended by a number of GMP resources but the response was absolutely appropriate given the report that came into police."

Worried parents and carers gathered outside the school following the news it had gone into lockdown. Credit: MEN Media

On Thursday 13 July, a number of schools in south Manchester were put in lockdown following "malicious communications".

Multiple schools in Chorlton-cum-Hardy emailed parents to inform them and reassure them that children are safe.

Officers are still investigating the threats, which they said were not believed to be " credible".