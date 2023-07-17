Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone caught up with Paul Larcombe before he heads to Graceland for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute artist contest.

An Elvis impersonator from Cheshire is preparing to compete in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Graceland - despite battling skin cancer.

Paul Larcombe, from Crewe, has been a performing since the early 1990s, singing the King of Rock and Roll's most famous songs for the Queen and the Royal Family on three separate occasions.

The 52-year-old star is now swapping the North West of England for the USA to compete against other impersonators from around the world for the second time in his career.

Paul has performed for the Queen and the Royal family on three separate occasions. Credit: ITV News

He could be in with the chance of winning $20,000, a contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises and the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist of 2023.

"I'm 52 now, it's probably my last chance of doing this over in Memphis," Paul said. "I'm in it again and I'm going to give it my best shot."

But for the past 18 months, Paul has had several surgeries to remove melanoma from below his left eye. He says the last sample of tissue removed was cancer-free.

Paul has had several surgeries on his eye to remove skin cancer. Credit: ITV News

Paul explains: "I've had some big chunks removed from my eye, one of them was the size of two pence piece from my lower eyelid.

"They reconstructed it, but I've had six operations on it since in the last 18 months and it's not been pleasant. But I think I'm cancer-free now."

"I'm kind of going into it [Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest] thinking I've got nothing to lose because I'm happy with my life anyways. Anything else is a bonus", Paul said.

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest will take place at Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, in August 2023.

