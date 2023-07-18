Caution article contains images some readers may find distressing

Cheshire Police is investigating after images circulated on social media appearing to show a gaggle of geese deliberately run over and killed in Warrington.

It was reported to Warrington South MP Andy Carter, who described the incident on Omega Boulevard in Great Sankey as "dreadful".

The MP said on social media that he as contacted by residents who witnessed a car allegedly driving at a flock of geese crossing the carriageway on Saturday 15 July.

On Facebook, Mr Carter said: "Sadly at least six birds were killed and I understand a further four were seriously injured.

"I've spoken to the senior officer at Cheshire Police who are pursuing the driver in relation to alleged serious driving offences."

The Conservative MP has called for traffic calming measures, after hearing from a number of residents in the area that they are concerned about the speed at which some cars travel along the stretch of road.

Mr Carter said: "As anyone who knows this area will tell you, birds regularly gather on the carriageway and side of the road."

Cheshire Police said they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of an image circulating on social media which appears to show a car hitting a number of geese on Omega Boulevard in Warrington.

"Enquiries are currently underway in relation to this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

"Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation is asked to get in touch."

