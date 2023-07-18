A "dangerous individual" who raped a 70-year-old after sexually assaulting a schoolgirl just days earlier has been jailed.

Issa Brayzi-Pour, 22, led the 13-year-old girl to a nearby field after spotting her walking past a pub in Farnworth, Bolton, on 9 August 2022.

He then asked her to perform oral sex on him, the victim told police, and when she refused he tried to pull her into bushes nearby, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

When she managed to throw herself on the floor and scream, he let go of her, and she was able to run to a nearby shop and report the incident.

The brave girl provided a description of Brayzi-Pour to police, which proved so accurate he was recognised after being taken into custody on suspicion of rape of another victim, just a couple of weeks later.

His second victim, a 70-year-old woman, was walking home through Farnworth, when she became aware of a man walking close behind her, who attempted to engage her in conversation.

When she refused he pushed her up against a fence, metres away from her home address, and raped her, before " calmly" walking off up the road.

The woman called her son, who immediately contacted police.

High visibility patrols by uniformed officers, extensive CCTV enquiries and DNA-evidence led to the identity, arrest and subsequent conviction of Brayzi-Pour.

Following a trial he was found guilty of the rape of the 70-year-old woman, inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual assault of a child.

He was jailed for 13 years, with an extended licence of five years.

DC Peter Hardy of Bolton CID said: “Firstly, I want to thank the bravery of both of the victims and the strength they have shown to take this prosecution to sentencing.

“We are happy with today’s result and are pleased that the trauma that Brayzi-Pour put his victims through has been recognised.

“Although no amount of time behind bars can make up for what the victims have been through, I hope that it will allow them to start to rebuild their lives and move on from what must have been a living nightmare.

“A dangerous individual is now off the streets and cannot pose a risk to any other females. As a force, Greater Manchester Police are committed to identifying and locating sex offenders to ensure that they face the full force of the law.

“If you, or anyone you know has been subjected to a sexual assault, we would urge you to come forward and speak to GMP. You will be listened to and you will be believed.

“This can be done via 101 or by contacting the independent charity – Crimestoppers – anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester.

They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages.

Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.