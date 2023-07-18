Marcus Rashford signs new five-year contract at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year deal at Manchester United, the club have announced.

The 25-year-old forward, whose contract had been due to expire next summer, came through the Old Trafford youth set-up and has gone on to score 123 goals in 359 first-team appearances.

Rashford said: “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager."

Marcus Rashford's United Career in numbers

359 appearances for United.

123 goals for the club.

53 England caps.

16 goals for England.

Rashford burst into the first team with two goals on his United debut back in 2016 Credit: PA Images

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: “Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player.

“He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven. As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United.

“Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world.”

Rashford now finds himself among the longest serving players in the United first team, and could even be considered for the captain's armband, after the role was taken away from Harry Maguire earlier this month.

He's also found recognition away from the football pitch, leading campaigns against food poverty.