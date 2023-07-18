A seven-year-old girl has been bitten by a dog while playing in a park.

The schoolgirl suffered bite marks to her legs and cuts to her head in the "horrific attack" which happened in Gorsedale Park in Wallasey, shortly before 8.30pm on Monday 17 July.

She was taken to hospital where she received treatment and has since been discharged to recover at home, Merseyside Police said.

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully breed, which is not banned, was seized by officers and they said efforts to locate its owner is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Emma Kerrigan said: "This was a horrific attack which has left a young girl receiving hospital treatment for injuries to her head and legs.

"I want to reassure people that she received the best possible care and treatment for her injuries, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery now she is home.

"We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened and to find the owner."

A number of witnesses have also been spoken to but police are now appealing for further witnesses to come forward and for anyone with footage that may assist enquiries to contact police.

House-to-house enquiries have also been carried out in the area and all CCTV opportunities are being explored.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information which could help us with our investigation to come forward as soon as possible," Detective Inspector Kerrigan added.

"You may even live locally and have CCTV, or have been passing in a vehicle and captured dashcam footage – if so, we want to hear from you.

"This case highlights in the starkest terms the potential dangers of dogs, and I would appeal to anyone with information about dangerous dogs in their area to contact us so that we can take pro-active action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 23000646249 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.