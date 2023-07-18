Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

The eyes of the Cricketing world will fall upon Old Trafford from Wednesday, as the famous ground hosts the fourth Ashes test.

England trail the Australians 2-1 but the ashes arrive at Old Trafford with the series still in the balance and with the potential to be the greatest ever.

It's been packed with excitement, drama and controversy which has led to unprecedented ticket demand.

Speaking to press on Tuesday, Daniel Gidney, CEO of Lancashire County Cricket Club said tickets had sold out before Christmas for the first four days of the test.

Tickets for an additional fifth day sold out last week, a first in Old Trafford's long history of hosting the event.

Those crowds are expected to whip up a noise from the stands, especially with the return of local boy James Anderson, who even has a stand named after him at the famous ground.

Daniel Gidney said: "People know their cricket, and love their cricket, and love shouting at Aussies!

"You can taste the anticipation in the air. This place is going be be packed through to the rafters for an Ashes test that means a lot to this North West audience."

On Tuesday, England Captain Ben Stokes addressed the media, and was asked by Granada Reports' David Chisnall what sort of role that raucous crowd will play.

Stokes said: "It's always a loud atmosphere here. The crowds we get in the North are very good.

"We get a lot of support. It'll be another great atmosphere and if the weather is like it is, you'll see everyone still staying here and hoping and praying that they get some kind of cricket."

However, hanging over the big occasion is Manchester's famous weather. The forecast is mixed throughout the week, with rain predicted over the weekend, which could have an impact at the business end of the test.

Speaking about the treat of rain stopping play, the England captain said: "You never want to look too much into the weather, but I think with the position that we find ourselves in, we might have to.

"We know we have to win this game to take it to the last game for us to get a chance to win the Urn back.

"Maybe with the weather that's predicted, it might bring more out of us again, knowing that we might have to push the game on even more than we normally do."

Final preparations to the wicket were being made on Tuesday afternoon Credit: ITV Granada

The test is expected to bring in more than £20 million pounds to the city's economy over the space of the week.

It's an Ashes series that has so far delivered both on and off the pitch. But will more magical chapters be written in Old Trafford's history?

1956: Laker's Match

England's Jim Laker took 19 of 20 wickets to beat Australia in a test match at Old Trafford.

Jim Laker's record is still unmatched. Credit: PA Images

1981: Botham's batting

Ian Botham scored 118 off 102 balls, hitting 6 sixes, to guide England to victory to retain the Ashes. Many consider it the greatest innings of his career.

Botham turned in a batting masterclass in 1981 Credit: PA Images

1993: The Ball of the Century

Australian spin bowler Shane Warne delivered 'the ball of the century', bowling Mike Gatting out with his first ball in Ashes test cricket. The spectacular spin delivery signalled a revival of leg spin bowling in the sport.