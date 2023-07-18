Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott.

The sister of a teenager who was brutally murdered in a hotel is making a last minute appeal to get her petition debated in parliament.

Sasha Marsden was raped and stabbed to death by David Minto who had lured her to the Grafton House Hotel in Blackpool with the false promise of a job in 2013.

It is thought he carried out the acts after the teenager rejected his sexual advances.

Although Minto was jailed for life for a minimum of 35 years, Sasha's sister Katie Brett says she believes he should be in prison for the whole of his life and the appeal time after sentencing should be extended.

Katie Brett (left) and Sasha Marsden (right) Credit: ITV Granada / Family handout

Katie said: "We weren't allowed to view Sasha, we weren't allowed to see her because of the injuries that she received so you can imagine the detail like the pathologist goes into detail at court such as how deep the injuries went in, how far the knife went in."

Sasha's family were given 28 days to appeal the sentence, but they were too upset and did not do it.

"We were advised to actually keep our heads down after that sentencing," Katie added.

"'Minto might appeal his sentence but you've got a really good sentence there, you know don't do anything that might ruin that.' So we just took that advice."

Sasha's family believes Minto should have been given a whole life sentence so they have started a petition.

David Minto has been given 35 years but Sasha's family believe he deserves a life sentence. Credit: Lancashire Police

The petition aims to get an extension on the appeal times so bereaved families get more times to appeal the sentences offenders are given.

Katie said: "I started the petition because I was watching a documentary on TV about the murder of another girl and I was noticing the similarities between her case and Sasha's case.

"At the end of the documentary when they released this girl's killer got a whole life order, I was really surprised because I was expecting a similar sentence to what Minto recieved.

"So, I was like why didn't Minto get a whole life sentence?"

The petition will close on Wednesday 19 July. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The family's petition closes on Wednesday 19 July, and although it will get a response from the government, it has not yet gained enough signatures to be debated in parliament.

"This is the sexually motivated murder of a sixteen year old care, why don't people care? If they cared, they'd be sharing it and signing it," Katie said.

Sasha's family say they will continue campaigning in her name.