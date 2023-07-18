Victims and survivors of the Summerland Fire have finally received an apology over the 'pain, harm and failings' - 50 years after the disaster.

A total of 50 people died, and 80 more were seriously injured, after a fire spread through the island's leisure centre on 2 August 1973.

It was, at the time, the worst peacetime loss of life in a fire disaster since the blitz, and many who suffered feel the catastrophe has never been truly recognised.

MPs asked the Isle of Man Government whether they would 'commit to a full inquiry' into the Summerland fire, during a debate in the House of Commons on Thursday 13 July.

Now, after five decades, the survivors and families of the victims have had an apology from the Chief Minister.

In a statement to the House of Keys, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: "I am sorry. Sorry for the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected by the fire and sorry for the failings that could have prevented such a tragedy."

A year after the Summerland fire, a public inquiry into the disaster was published covering factors that may have led to the fire, and why it spread so quickly.

'The Summerland Fire Commission' contained various examples showing how little consideration was given to fire safety in the early design stages, through to the management of the building.

These included a lack of fire escapes, the decision to cover the building in a highly flammable material called Oroglas, and the use of softwood instead of concrete.

Despite this, the report did not single out any one person or group to be held responsible for the fire.

None of the architects, nor the operators were ever specifically held accountable for their decisions.

Instead, the Commission said there were 'many human errors and failures', with 'too much reliance upon an old boy network' that led to 'very ill-defined and poor communication'.

It also recorded conclusions of death by misadventure for all those who died.

The campaign group 'Apologise for Summerland' is asking the Chief Minister to make a formal, historical apology ahead of the anniversary.

They list three points they hope to be addressed by the government:

A public apology for the 'disregard for basic fire safety in favour of saving money and speedy construction'.

A public apology for 'the pain and suffering for the last 50 years'.

A public admission that the death by misadventure verdict given to those who died was 'inappropriate'.

Speaking earlier in June, campaigner and survivor Jackie Hallam said: "We have got an active campaign, we have got MP's support back in the UK and we will be campaigning to get the apology for the wrongdoings of the past."

The Chief Minister added: "It is clear Mr President that there were inadequacies, failings and lapses identified by the Commission, and that had matters been addressed differently, some of the loss of life at Summerland may have been prevented.

"The causes and contributing factors are individually serious. Collectively they resulted in a tragedy."

On the 50th anniversary on 2 August 2023, there will be several events marking what happened.

"The 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire is the right moment for the government to offer an apology for the suffering caused by the wrongs of the past," said Chief Minister Cannan.