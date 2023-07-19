Burnley have signed the Basel and Switzerland striker Mohamed Zeki Amdouni on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old scored 12 times for Basel in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League, and was the Europa Conference League's top scorer last season with seven goals.

Amdouni, who has also scored five goals in five senior international appearances, said in a statement: "I'm very happy to be here and I'm excited to start.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says Amdouni has been on his radar for a while Credit: PA Images

"The last two months were very important to me; I spoke to the coach (Vincent Kompany), and he really wanted me. Also, I really wanted to work with him, for me that's the most important. For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you is important to me.

"I know the Premier League is the best league in the world. It's not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here."

Kompany said: "He's been on our radar for quite a while now.

"Zeki is such a goal threat. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch - he scores plenty himself.

"He's a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He works really hard. We're looking forward to working with him. He's a big talent."