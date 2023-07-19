A cat has survived after being thrown out of a moving car in Cheshire, the RSPCA have reported.

Winston, a six-week-old Kitten, was spotted by a delivery driver on Cross Lane in the village of Church Minshull near Crewe.

The kitten had suffered a bilateral fracture of the thigh and was crawling around in agony on the side of the road before the driver, Leaum Rutter, stopped the traffic and placed him in a box and took him to a vet in nearby Nantwich.

Winston underwent successful surgery to pin the broken leg and is now under the care of RSPCA Crewe, Nantwich & District Branch who plan to move him to a foster home very soon.

The shocking episode was one of many reported to the RSPCA on what the animal charity called their busiest day of the year - 18 July.

A dead puppy found in a garden with body parts missing, five rabbits abandoned in a box at the side of a road and the body of a neglected dog found dumped in a suitcase were other heartbreaking examples of cruelty recorded.

The RSPCA has now launched a campaign called Cancel Out Cruelty, to raise funds to help its busy frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

On 18 July, the charity received 4,060 calls nationwide to its cruelty line - on average six a minute during opening hours - with 1,775 incidents investigated by frontline rescuers.

Tom Buckley from the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

Tom Buckley, hub manager at the RSPCA’s National Control Centre, based in Barnsley, said: ''We take more than a million calls a year but summer is our peak time, with mid-July typically being when we receive more calls.

''The calls we receive are heartbreaking - our dedicated call takers never know what they will hear when they answer the call, but it can range from a report of animals being beaten, shot, abandoned or poisoned.

''Our call handlers know they can make a difference because, working together with frontline rescuers, they can help save lives and coordinate rescues of all types of animals.

''That’s why we need the public's support more than ever to help Cancel Out Cruelty so our call staff and frontline rescuers along with centre and branch staff, can work together to help all those animals in need.''

18 July was the busiest day for the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA receives around 91,500 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 5,300 reports of deliberate animal cruelty.

But in the peak of summer - during July and August - calls rise to 133,000 a month, and reports of cruelty soar to 8,400 during these months; a heartbreaking 271 every day, or 11 every hour.

In Cheshire alone, there were 238 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year compared to 202 in 2021 - a 17% increase.