ITV Granada Reports corespondent Andy Bonner spoke with Barbara at RHS Tatton.

Coronation Street legend Barbara Knox MBE has been presented with a rare rose named in her honour ahead of her 90th birthday.

Barbara, who has played Rita Tanner in the ITV soap for half a century beamed when she was given the flower, aptly named the 'Gracious Lady', at RHS Tatton, in Knutsford.

"I'm so thrilled and delighted", Barbara said as she was presented with the bloom.

"Sometimes you get presents, and they are lovely, but this one will live with me for a very long time. I'm delighted with it. I love the colour."

Barbara has played Rita Tanner on Coronation Street for several decades. Credit: ITV News

A 'Gracious Lady' can grow to a height of three metres and will be sold in Blue Diamond Garden Centres across the UK and Channel Islands

Barbara was joined by former Coronation Street actress Thelma Barlow, who she starred alongside from 1971 until 1997.

Thelma said her friend's vitality should be revered. She said: "It has to be celebrated. There are not many people who can do it and have done it. I think congratulations all round."

Barbara said: "We worked happily for 25 years in that Cabin. Never had a cross word. We had a lovely, lovely relationship. And we still have."

For the first time ever, Knox will feature in a documentary about her life, hosted by presenter, actor and former Corrie star, Bradley Walsh.

Asked if she thinks herself a legend of television, Barbara said: "I always say, I'm just lucky I've got a job. I've got a job I love. People are kind. People really are."

In the one-off documentary, the actress will open up about her personal life and celebrate the milestone 90th birthday with a special show set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

