Greater Manchester Police released footage of Adil Iqbal driving one handed, reaching a speed of 123mph

A dangerous driver who killed a pregnant mother of two was filming himself erratically weaving between cars moments before the fatal crash.

Adil Iqbal was driving his black BMW at such high speeds on the M66 that he lost control, spinning round and colliding with Frankie Hough’s car which was stationary on the hard shoulder.

Iqbal managed to free himself from his car with Frankie, who was pregnant at the time, and her three children all trapped inside the vehicle and were all unconscious apart from her 2-year-old son who was crying out for his mother.

Frankie Jules Hough, 38, died after she was hit by a speeding BMW when she had pulled over onto the hard shoulder to answer a call. Credit: Family photo

Iqbal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and issued a further disqualification from driving for 14 years after the collision on the M66.

Detective Constable Richie Hughes of GMP’s Road Policing Unit, said: "My thoughts are of course with Frankie’s family and her children who were also involved in the collision.

"I truly hope that the sentencing of Adil Iqbal - who is a dangerous and reckless individual – brings her family and loved ones some form of closure.

“Iqbal’s actions that day were nothing short of appalling. He knowingly and willingly chose to drive his car at those speeds with little regard for other drivers on the motorway at the time."

Frankie Jules-Hough's family gave a statement outside court via their lawyers

Det Con Hughes added: “He showed absolutely no regard for the law or other road users that day.

“Sadly, Frankie and three young children were caught up in his recklessness and we have lost another life to dangerous driving.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to warn people to please think about how you drive and the high speeds you can reach in vehicles.

"Think not only of yourself, but your family, your friends, your loved ones and most importantly think about other people who you could hurt.”