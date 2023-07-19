Former England footballer and abuse survivor Paul Stewart says he is "totally honoured" to receive an honorary degree from the University of Salford.

Paul, who played for Manchester City and Liverpool FC during his career, was awarded the degree in recognition of his work on safeguarding with the university’s Social Work team.

The 58-year-old was born and brought up in Wythenshawe, Manchester, where he dreamed of playing professional football.

But after being talent spotted at age 11, Paul suffered four years of abuse by a coach at a grassroots football club in the city.

It was not until November 2016 that Paul revealed publicly he was a victim of child sexual abuse, after reading about another footballer who had been abused at a young age.

Paul Stewart played for Manchester City in the 1980s. Credit: PA Images

Since then, he has dedicated his life to working on safeguarding children, young people and vulnerable adults, and his written a book about his experiences.

Lecturer Sarah Riding, who nominated Paul for the honorary award, said his work with children and young people has been "transformative."

She said: "The incredible impact he has can be seen through the countless testimonials we get from students who have been deeply moved and inspired by his work."

Paul said: “I am totally honoured to receive this award, it supersedes any of my football achievements, including playing for England and my FA Cup winner’s medal.

"Safeguarding is my passion and the future protection of children.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...