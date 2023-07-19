A fight broke out at a Wirral pub which was reportedly hosting the wake of a funeral of Conor McGregor's family member.The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion is said to have attended the wake of his aunt, Pamela McGregor, at the Saddle Club, Penton, on Tuesday 18 July. Video footage shows the 35-year-old leaving the venue in a hurry in his black Range Rover with security, as fans waited outside in the car park.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed they were called to an incident at the pub.

McGregor is said to have been attending his aunt's funeral at the Saddle Club, Penton, when the fight broke out. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson said: "We were called to The Saddle pub in Prenton, Wirral, at 7.50pm last night, Tuesday 18th July, to reports of an altercation."Officers attended the pub and spoke to a number of people. Further enquiries are being carried out to establish what has taken place but at this stage no complaints have been made and nobody has been arrested."

The incident comes after McGregor posted a bizarre voice note on Twitter which has now been deleted.

In the audio clip, he puts on a Liverpudlian accent and says: "Murder, murder, everybody out. Scousers on the golly. Birkenhead is McGregor's"The voice note appears to be referencing the video circulating on social media of him leaving the pub.

