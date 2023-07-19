Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with French club Lorient.

Mendy left Man City by mutual consent last month at the expiration of his contract, having not played for the Premier League and Champions League winners since 2021.

The Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty at Chester Crown Court of one count of rape and one of attempted rape on Friday 14 July.

The 29-year-old broke down in tears as the not guilty verdicts were given by the jury foreman following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

He had stood for the verdicts but sank to his seat, his head on his knees, wiping away tears with a white tissue.

