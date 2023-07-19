The Isle of Man Chief Minister has welcomed confirmation from the Airport Director that daily runway closures will be significantly reduced from August.

A new Air Traffic Controllers’ roster will be in place from Tuesday 1 August which will mean there are only two periods of closure, compared to five currently, and reducing the total closure time by more than two hours.

Runway closures were introduced on 12 June to preserve overall aerodrome hours, ensure air traffic controllers’ mandatory rest periods are taken and allow essential staff training to continue during a period of acute staffing pressures.

Runway closures currently take place daily at the following times:

08:30-09:05

11:00-11:35

13:30-14:15

16:00-16:35

18:30-19:15

From Tuesday 1 August only the two morning closures will remain:

08:30-09:05

11:00-11:35

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: "I am pleased that the plan put in place to increase resilience within the Air Traffic Control team is starting to have a positive impact.

"I want to thank the Airport Director and his team for their hard work to move this forward so effectively.

"I also want to thank passengers for their patience and clearly I apologise where inconvenience has been incurred.”

Airport Director Gary Cobb said: ‘While the introduction of the new roster is a positive step and will improve the passenger experience, staff resource within Air Traffic Control remains finely-balanced.

"Building resilience is vital for island connectivity, and the team are focussing on both training existing staff and preparing for new starters following recruitment as part of the longer-term strategy.

"We thank all airlines and passengers for their patience during this challenging period, and wish to provide reassurance that the team is working extremely hard to make your journeys as smooth as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...