Hi-tech 'ballot bins' are allowing people to have their say on some of the most divisive subjects - like whether you prefer Liam or Noel Gallagher.

'Big Ballot Bins' have been installed in Manchester city centre, giving passers by the chance to vote with their empty coffee cups, crisp packets and half-eaten sandwiches. The new grey bins use sensors to count up the rubbish and keep track of the score on a digital screen.

The question of the summer - Barbie or Oppenheimer? Credit: Warner Bros/ Universal Pictures

People can vote on whether they prefer Hollywood films Barbie or Oppenheimer and Manchester rappers Aitch or Bugzy Malone.

Another bin asks the age-old question - barm or muffin?

It is part of a trial run by Manchester City Council, environmental charity Hubbub and KFC, with the aim of tackling litter in the city centre. Hubbub, which also created the 'Ballot Bins' for cigarette butts in Ancoats, says the new additions are the first of their kind.

The project's impact will be measured to monitor litter levels and to see whether a similar scheme could work in other cities.

Gavin Ellis, director and co-founder at Hubbub, said: "We're always looking for creative ways to reduce littering and we hope the new Big Ballot Bins, which are built based on proven behaviour change principles, will do just that."We’ll be tracking the impact they have through independent, scientific measurement."

Jenny Packwood, chief corporate affairs, sustainability officer and interim CMO at KFC UK & Ireland, added: “Litter is an eyesore and is bad for the environment."We all hate to see it, and we take our responsibility to reduce the impact of litter in our communities very seriously."

