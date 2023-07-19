A man has avoided going to prison after offering to take a '13-year-old girl's' virginity.Geoffrey Wanless appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 18 July where he previously pleaded guilty to two charges relating to messages he had sent through social media to two individuals he believed to be 13-year-old girls.The 65-year-old from Carnforth in Lancaster was in fact talking to vigilantes from a paedophile hunting group pretended to be young girls.

The offences took place between 4 March and 4 March 2023.Prosecutor Graeme Tindall said that Wanless, of Highfield Road, told one 'girl' she was "sexy" and asked her to send him pictures of her "panties". He then offered to take her virginity.The prosecutor continued: "The second offence, on 6 March, involved him calling her a baby and talks about making love to her. He then offers to take her virginity."Wanless was eventually arrested and had made no comment to police when he was interviewed.

However he pleaded guilty to the two offences at a previous court appearance.

Credit: MEN Media

Defence solicitor John Halewood-Dodd said Wanless has "suffered a great deal" since being charged.

Mr Halewood-Dodd said: "The vigilante group turned up at his home address and his 33-year marriage has broken down as a result." "His property has been damaged and there has been abuse shouted at him.

"He has no previous convictions and while he is currently on Universal Credit in the next four to five weeks he will move on to the State Pension."District Judge Richard Thompson sentenced Wanless to four months for each offence, to run consecutively, suspended for two years.

He also needs to complete a 30 rehabilitation activity requirement with the Probation Service, pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

He will also be subject to a seven-year sexual harm prevention order.The judge told Wanless: "It seems that you don't fully understand what you were doing and why you were doing it and that is an issue you need to resolve.

"It is clear that your motivation was sexual despite knowing you were talking to young children."These are offences which justify a prison sentence. But there is a good chance that you can be rehabilitated in the community."