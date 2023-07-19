Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez looks set to become the latest Premier League star to join the procession to Saudi Arabia, with the treble winners believed to have accepted a £30 million bid.

The Algeria international has been given permission to miss City’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Mahrez, 32, is now set to discuss terms ahead of a potential move to the Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli. Reports have suggested he has been offered a three-year contract.

The former Leicester winger was not included in the 25-man City squad due to leave for Japan and South Korea.

Mahrez helped City win an historic treble in the 2022-23 season Credit: PA Images

Mahrez had two years remaining on a contract which he extended last summer but had reportedly become frustrated with a lack of game time in the treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

Mahrez made just 22 Premier League starts last term and was an unused substitute in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

He joined City in a £60 million deal from Leicester in 2018 having helped the Foxes to win the Premier League two years previously. He went on to win the title four more times with Pep Guardiola’s side.