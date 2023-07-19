Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

A mum who's daughter with downs syndrome that died in a care home is to appeal a UK legal ruling at the European Court of Human Rights.

Jackie Maguire, 52, became ill while living in a care home, where she was detained under Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards. She later died in hospital in 2017 from pneumonia and a stomach ulcer.

Her inquest at Blackpool Town Hall concluded she died of natural causes. Her mum Muriel says this doesn't fully delve into the circumstances of her death.

Jackie Maguire's inquest was held at Blackpool Town Hall. Credit: ITV Granada

Muriel Maguire says the wider circumstances of her daughters death should be considered, arguing she was vulnerable and deprived of her liberty.

Muriel tried to overturn the inquest and trigger a new one - but was rejected by the Supreme Court. She's now going to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Supreme Court says it found no error from the coroner with no breach of the care duties necessary to trigger an Article 2 Inquest.

Jackie Maguire died aged 52. Credit: ITV Granada

Muriel said: "We are not letting this go, we are going to keep fighting.

"Not just for Jackie but for all those who don't have the mental capacity to act in their own best interests...so that Jackie's death wouldn't have been in vain.

"There is a higher authority. All I can do is keep praying, because I have a great belief in prayer.

"Pray that our legal team get it right and that we will get a result. Where there's life there's hope."

The Maguire family expect to launch a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the rest of their legal fight.

