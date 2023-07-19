A mother-of-two who was found dead on a footpath in Rochdale has now been named as police have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of murder.

Kerry Newman, who was 40, was found dead at around 4:30am on Monday, 17 July, near to New Barn Lane, in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police immediately launched an investigation and detectives said they were probing "suspicious circumstances" as they appealed for information and witnesses.

Detectives have arrested a 48-year-old man and a woman 52, on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Further enquiries suggest the mother-of-two was taken from an address in Freehold to New Barn Lane, Rochdale. The cause of her death is unknown.

The mother-of-two was found dead on a footpath in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

Paying tribute to Kerry, her mother and stepfather said she was “a loving daughter and mother of two boys, taken away from us too soon.

"She is now in heaven with the angels, rest in peace our beautiful girl.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith from GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “The investigation into Kerry’s tragic death is moving at pace and we want to ensure justice is sought for Kerry and her loved ones.

"We are continuing to exhaust all possible enquiries and because of these efforts we have been able to arrest two suspects and they remain in custody for questioning.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to this incident to please come forward.

"This includes any witnesses, anyone with knowledge of the incident, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage in relation to this incident.

"Any information you have may bring us one step closer to getting justice for Kerry.”