Granada Reports Political Correspondent Lise McNally reports

The former Bishop of Liverpool says he believes the delay into the government response to his Hillsborough report is a "genuine request".

It comes after the government delayed its response to a report following the inquest in 2016, which it had been due to respond to in the spring of this year.

Ninety-seven men, women and children died as a result of a crush on the terraces at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

Following the inquests, which found those who died were unlawfully killed, Bishop James Jones who chaired an independent panel into the disaster set out 25 recommendations to the government to prevent future injustices like Hillsborough.

On Wednesday 19 July, The Human Rights Committee heard evidence from Bishop James Jones as well as Hillsborough families.

Bishop James Jones said: "After that meeting, families and others including myself made representations to the Home Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

"As I understand from the letter recently gone out to the families, this is because they are seriously considering the responses the families shared with them.

"I do think the delay they are asking for is a genuine request so they can respond as best as possible to the points of learning."

So far, only two of the 25 elements of the Hillsborough law are currently making their way through parliament.

It is hoped a Hillsborough Law could help bereaved families and survivors in other disaster situations involving public bodies, such as the Grenfell Tower inquiry, and the inquiries into the Manchester Arena attack and the Government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this year, Bishop Jones had described any further delays as "intolerable".

In January, in a landmark moment for the bereaved families, police forces across the country finally said sorry for what they called the "profound failings" that led to the 97 deaths.

The apology was the police's official response to a report by the Right Rev James Jones, who set out 25 recommendations in The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, published in November 2017.

But five years later, the government has yet to comment on its findings, but says it will publish its official response in the spring.

