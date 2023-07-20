Police have arrested a man after images circulated on social media appearing to show a gaggle of geese deliberately run over and killed in Warrington.

Cheshire Police say the 31-year-old from Liverpool is being held on suspicion of using a vehicle to kill a bird.

In a statement, the force said: "On Saturday 15 July police were made aware of a blue car which was reported to have hit a number of geese on Omega Boulevard in Warrington.

"The man has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

The Warrington South MP Andy Carter posted on social media that he had been contacted by residents who witnessed a car allegedly driving at a flock of geese crossing the carriageway.

On Facebook, Mr Carter said: "Sadly at least six birds were killed and I understand a further four were seriously injured.

"I've spoken to the senior officer at Cheshire Police who are pursuing the driver in relation to alleged serious driving offences."

