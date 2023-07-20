Police believe a pilot died in a light aircraft crash on the Isle of Man Credit: Twitter/@wfmk3

Police say they believe the pilot's body has been recovered from the scene of a light aircraft which crashed into a cliff face on the south coast of the Isle of Man.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Bradda Head shortly after midday on Monday 17 July following reports an aircraft was in difficulty.

A helicopter and two lifeboats were called out, along with police, and the fire and ambulance services in what was described as a multi-agency search operation.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig said: “Sadly, I can confirm that the body of a male, who we believe to be the pilot of the aircraft, has been recovered from the scene.

"I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family. At this time we do not believe anyone else to have been aboard the aircraft."

The Isle of Man Constabulary said this has been extremely challenging investigation for everyone involved.

Multi-agency search operation after crash at Bradda Head Credit: ITV News

DS Craig said: "It is in this respect that I would like to extend my personal thanks and gratitude to all those who were involved, many of whom were volunteers."

Officers have been able to recover 'a substantial amount of material from the site', but several small fragments of the aircraft have not been recovered due to the challenging and inaccessible location in which they came to rest.

The police said they were seeking to attempt to recover those small items in the coming weeks, if they move to more accessible areas.

The public have been asked not to speculate as to what has happened, given this is an extremely distressing time for the pilot's family.

Anyone who either witnessed the collision, or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact Douglas Police Headquarters.