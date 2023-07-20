A serving Greater Manchester Police detective has been charged with sex offences.Detective Sergeant Richard Mills has been charged following an investigation by GMP's Professional Standards Branch, police said.

The 40-year-old has been charged with three counts of sexual assault between January 2014 and September 2016.DS Mills, who works at Nexus House in Ashton-under-Lyne, has been suspended from duty. He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today, 20 July.Police said disciplinary proceedings will recommence following the conclusion of criminal proceedings. A Greater Manchester Police statement said: "A serving Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with sex offences."Detective Sergeant Richard Mills has been charged with three counts of sexual assault between January 2014 and September 2016.

"DS Mills, who works at Nexus House, has been suspended from duty and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on 20 July 2023."The charges follow an investigation by GMP's Professional Standards Branch. Disciplinary proceedings will recommence following the conclusion of criminal proceedings."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...